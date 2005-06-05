Roche's new Invirase version OKd in EU

Swiss drug major Roche has obtained European marketing approval for its new 500mg formulation of Invirase (saquinavir mesylate), a protease inhibitor for the treatment of HIV. This new form, which should be available within a month in the UK, simplifies the dosing regimen by cutting the tablet count from five twice daily to two twice a day, the firm noted.
Invirase was cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration in 1995, marking the first HIV protease inhibitor on the market. The new version of this established therapy will meet the needs of patients in that it provides a simpler and more convenient treatment option with an excellent efficacy and well-established tolerability profile Roche says. Furthermore, the switch from the current 200mg capsule to the new 500mg dose can be easily undertaken, it adds.
"The reduced pill burden offered by the new Invirase 500mg tablet will make boosted Invirase a much more attractive treatment option for patients and will encourage its use in early as well as advanced stages of HIV disease," commented Anton Pozniak, consultant physician and Senior Lecturer at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London, UK.
