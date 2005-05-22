Roche's PEGASYS gets US OK in hep B

Swiss drug major Roche says that Pegasys (peginterferon alfa-2a), the most prescribed hepatitis C medication in the USA, has now been approved by the Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B. This makes the drug the first and only pegylated interferon to be approved for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B in that country. It was approved in Europe for this indication earlier this year (Marketletter January 31).
The approvals were based on one of the largest clinical development programs in patients with chronic hepatitis B. Importantly, notes Roche, they recognize that a finite course of Pegasys is associated with a lasting and sustained response in patients with chronic disease compared with lamivudine, the current standard of care.
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