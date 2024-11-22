Roche's Saquinavir Safe In HIV-Infected Patients

Hoffmann-La Roche's new antiviral saquinavir, an orally-active, selective inhibitor of HIV proteinase, is safe and active in the treatment of healthy HIV-infected patients, according to a study published in The Lancet (April 15).

Researchers from St Mary's Hospital Medical School in London, UK, and several other centers in Europe, conducted the randomized, double-blind, dose-ranging study of saquinavir in 49 zidovudine-naive HIV-positive patients with few or no symptoms and CD4 cells counts of 500 or less. The study was designed to assess the antiviral activity and tolerability of the drug. Patients were randomized to receive 25mg, 75mg, 200mg, or 600mg of saquinavir three times daily for 16 weeks.

No serious adverse events were seen. CD4 cell counts showed a trend indicative of a dose response in favor of the 600mg dosage, the maximum increase being seen at around week 4. Peripheral blood mononuclear cell and plasma viral load by culture and DNA and RNA PCR all showed a trend towards reduction with the higher doses of saquinavir, and the drug was well-tolerated in the group of previously-untreated patients with few or no symptoms, report the researchers.