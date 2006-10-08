Roche's Tamiflu reduces death risk from seasonal flu

Swiss drug major Roche says that its key antiviral Tamiflu (oseltamivir) is effective in reducing the risk of death associated with seasonal influenza in severely ill patients, according to new data presented at the InterScience Conference on Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy, held in San Francisco, USA.

Roche noted that treatment of infected adults was associated with a 71% reduction in mortality. According to the firm, these results demonstrate the importance of antivirals in the management of seasonal influenza and highlightsthe seriousness and risk of mortality associated with it.

The population-based surveillance study was conducted during two consecutive flu seasons on a total of 512 patients who were admitted to hospital for illness associated with a positive test for influenza in Ontario, Canada. Over half of patients, mainly those with underlying illness, had been previously vaccinated. 84% were treated with antibacterial agents and 32% with antivirals (3% amantadine; 97% oseltamivir) at time of admission/diagnosis. Treatment of adult patients with an antiviral was associated with more than a two-third reduction in death from flu, the authors noted.