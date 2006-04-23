Roche's Tamiflu stockpile ready for the WHO

Swiss drug major Roche says that a rapid response stockpile of its bird flu drug Tamiflu (oseltamivir) is now ready and available to the World Health Organization. According to the firm, 3 million treatment courses are ready to be shipped to the site of an influenza pandemic outbreak. Roche committed to donate to the WHO 30 million capsules of the influenza antiviral in August 2005, to contain an emerging outbreak of a novel and potentially pandemic strain of influenza and to slow or prevent its national and international spread. The Swiss drugmaker will deliver the required stockpile to an international airport of the WHO's choosing.
