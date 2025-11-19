Roche's Vesanoid Approved In USA

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Hoffmann-La Roche's Vesanoid (tretinoin, all-trans retinoic acid) for its use in patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia who have failed anthracycline treatment, cannot take anthracyclines or have relapsed from previous treatment.

Vesanoid is the first retinoid or vitamin A derivative to receive a cancer indication in the USA. However, the FDA clearance limits the use of the drug to the first stages of refractory treatment and specifically cautions against long-term maintenance use. Labeling specifically states that "Vesanoid is for the induction of remission only."

In addition, the new labeling states that "optimal consolidation and/or maintenance have not yet been determined," and goes on to advise that all patients "should....receive a standard consolidation and/or maintenance chemotherapy regimen for APL after induction therapy with Ves-anoid, unless otherwise contraindicated."