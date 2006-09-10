Roche's Xenical shows greater benefit in early responders

Swiss drug major Roche says that its weight-loss medication Xenical (orlistat) can safely help obese adolescents lose excess weight, providing not only a major health benefit but also considerable improvements in self-esteem and quality of life.
According to data presented at the International Congress on Obesity, held in Sydney, Australia, those teenagers who experienced greater weight loss during the first three months of treatment also achieved an average weight loss over three times greater that those with a slower response.
The retrospective analysis looked at obese adolescents aged 12-16 years treated for one year. Results showed that the lipase inhibitor produced significantly greater reductions in weight versus placebo (-2.4kg vs -0.4kg). Adolescents who responded early to treatment showed additional and substantial reductions in body weight with Xenical (-7.6kg; BMI -3.7kg/m2).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze