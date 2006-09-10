Roche's Xenical shows greater benefit in early responders

Swiss drug major Roche says that its weight-loss medication Xenical (orlistat) can safely help obese adolescents lose excess weight, providing not only a major health benefit but also considerable improvements in self-esteem and quality of life.

According to data presented at the International Congress on Obesity, held in Sydney, Australia, those teenagers who experienced greater weight loss during the first three months of treatment also achieved an average weight loss over three times greater that those with a slower response.

The retrospective analysis looked at obese adolescents aged 12-16 years treated for one year. Results showed that the lipase inhibitor produced significantly greater reductions in weight versus placebo (-2.4kg vs -0.4kg). Adolescents who responded early to treatment showed additional and substantial reductions in body weight with Xenical (-7.6kg; BMI -3.7kg/m2).