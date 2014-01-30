Roche sees strong 2013 sales growth, but still disappoints

Swiss drug major Roche (ROG: SIX) posted full-year 2013 financial results this morning, showing that group sales grew 6% (at constant exchange rates; +3% in Swiss francs) to 46.78 billion Swiss francs ($52.17 billion), just missing analysts’ consensus expectations.

This sales performance contributed significantly to an 8% increase in the group’s core operating profit and, combined with lower financing costs, a 10% rise in core earnings per share. IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) net income rose 22% to 11.4 billion francs as a result of lower restructuring costs and the reversal of previous impairment charges, the company noted.

Roche’s shares dipped 2% to 234.30 francs in early trading, but this may also have been impacted by speculation that Swiss rival Novartis could be reviewing its 6.3% stake (33%of voting shares) – valued at around $14 billion - in the company, that was accumulated by former chairman Daniel Vasella as the start of the millennium in anticipation of a possible merger that did not materialize, the UK’s Financial Times commented this morning.