Saturday 8 November 2025

Roche sees strong 2013 sales growth, but still disappoints

30 January 2014
roche-location-big

Swiss drug major Roche (ROG: SIX) posted full-year 2013 financial results this morning, showing that group sales grew 6% (at constant exchange rates; +3% in Swiss francs) to 46.78 billion Swiss francs ($52.17 billion), just missing analysts’ consensus expectations.

This sales performance contributed significantly to an 8% increase in the group’s core operating profit and, combined with lower financing costs, a 10% rise in core earnings per share. IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) net income rose 22% to 11.4 billion francs as a result of lower restructuring costs and the reversal of previous impairment charges, the company noted.

Roche’s shares dipped 2% to 234.30 francs in early trading, but this may also have been impacted by speculation that Swiss rival Novartis could be reviewing its 6.3% stake (33%of voting shares) – valued at around $14 billion - in the company, that was accumulated by former chairman Daniel Vasella as the start of the millennium in anticipation of a possible merger that did not materialize, the UK’s Financial Times commented this morning.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze