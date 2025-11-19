ROCHE SIGNS MILLENIUM DEAL

Hoffmann-La Roche has entered into an agreement with Millenium Pharmaceuticals covering a collaboration on the discovery of novel therapeutics based on the latter's proprietary "genomics" technologies. The agreement, valued at $70 million, covers two disease targets - obesity and type II diabetes.
Under the terms of the agreement, Roche receives exclusive worldwide rights to small molecule therapeutic agents deriving from the collaboration, while Millenium will retain exclusive rights in North America to antisense, protein and gene therapy agents, subject to Roche having an option to copromote these types of drugs. Roche also has a worldwide option on all diagnostic applications.
In return, Roche will take an equity position in Millenium and provide "substantial" research funding. The majority of the $70 million value of the deal is tied up in this research support. In addition, Millenium will receive preclinical and milestone payments, but the specific terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
