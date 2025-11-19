Wednesday 19 November 2025

ROCHE SIGNS MILLENIUM DEAL

10 April 1994

Hoffmann-La Roche has entered into an agreement with Millenium Pharmaceuticals covering a collaboration on the discovery of novel therapeutics based on the latter's proprietary "genomics" technologies. The agreement, valued at $70 million, covers two disease targets - obesity and type II diabetes.

Under the terms of the agreement, Roche receives exclusive worldwide rights to small molecule therapeutic agents deriving from the collaboration, while Millenium will retain exclusive rights in North America to antisense, protein and gene therapy agents, subject to Roche having an option to copromote these types of drugs. Roche also has a worldwide option on all diagnostic applications.

In return, Roche will take an equity position in Millenium and provide "substantial" research funding. The majority of the $70 million value of the deal is tied up in this research support. In addition, Millenium will receive preclinical and milestone payments, but the specific terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze