Saturday 8 November 2025

Roche submits Herceptin to EMEA for new HER2(+) indication

22 October 2006

Switzerland-based pharmaceutical major Roche has submitted a marketing authorization application to the European Medicines Agency (EMEA) for Herceptin (trastuzumab) as a treatment for advanced HER2-positive and hormone receptor-positive breast cancer. The application is based on data from the international TAnDEM study which showed that the addition of Herceptin to hormonal therapy doubles the median progression-free survival time from 2. 4 months to 4.8 months.

HER2-positive breast cancer, which affects 20%-30% of women with breast cancer, is an aggressive form of the disease that requires special and immediate attention because the tumors are fast-growing and there is a higher likelihood of relapse. Up to a half of these breast cancers are also hormone receptor-positive, a form of the disease that has typically been considered lower-risk, due to successful treatment with hormonal therapies. However, TAnDEM is the first randomized study to show that this specific subset of co-positive patients (both HER2- and hormone receptor positive) is actually higher-risk, making the positive results with Herceptin even more meaningful, Roche noted.

