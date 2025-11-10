Roche To Continue With Interleukin-12 Trials

Hoffmann-La Roche has decided to continue with its trials of interleukin-12 in patients with kidney cancer, despite the fact that Genetics Institute suspended its own program after serious toxicities were encountered (Marketletter June 19). The company has been conducting several Phase I studies of its recombinant IL-12 candidate.

Roche reports that it has had meetings with the US Food and Drug Administration's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, Genetics Institute and clinical researchers, and has decided to continue its trials with careful patient monitoring procedures.

The patient who died in the GI IL-12 study appears to have been admitted with internal and oral hemorrhaging, but four of the other 11 patients have since been discharged. As mentioned in the Marketletter last week, the Phase II toxicities were similar to those encountered in GI's Phase I program for the drug, but were far more serious. GI altered the dose and formulation of its product before beginning the Phase II trial in order to increase stability. Toxicity studies were carried out in animals to compare the new and old formulations, but no differences had been detected, according to the company.