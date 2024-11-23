Roche To Develop Gilead's Flu Drug

- Gilead Sciences has struck a deal with Hoffmann-La Roche over its promising orally-active neuraminidase inhibitor for influenza, GS4104 (Marketletter September 30). Under the terms of the agreement, Roche gains worldwide rights to GS4104 and follow-ups, in return for a $10 million cash payment and up to $40 million in cash on the attainment of certain developmental and regulatory milestones. In addition, Roche will fund all R&D costs and pay Gilead royalties on sales.
