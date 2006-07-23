Roche to pay up to $555M for 50% rights to Actelion's Phase I S1P1 immunomodulator

Swiss drugmakers Roche and Actelion have entered into an exclusive worldwide collaboration to jointly develop and commercialize the latter's selective sphingosine-1-phosphate type 1 receptor (S1P1) agonist, an immunomodulator with the potential for once-a-day oral dosing currently in Phase I development. The two companies plan to share in the development of this novel compound for multiple autoimmune disorders such as psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease and transplanted tissue rejection.
The S1P1 collaboration covers both the current selective S1P1 receptor agonist in Phase I as well as any other such agents resulting from Actelion's research efforts in the field. Basle-headquartered Roche has agreed to make a $75.0 million upfront payment in the second half of the year. In the event of future development and approval milestones, Actelion could be eligible to receive up to $555.0 million for the first compound for all targeted indications. Additional development and approval payments are due for further S1P compounds. On all product sales, Roche will pay Actelion undisclosed royalties.
For the current selective S1P1 receptor agonist, Actelion will fully fund all development activities up to the end of Phase II for the first two indications. All subsequent development and commercialization costs will be shared equally between the two companies which will also co-promote any product resulting from this collaboration and equally share any profits.
