Roche To Produce Drugs And Vitamins In Shanghai

Swiss pharmaceutical major Hoffmann-La Roche will be the first European drug company to establish a plant to produce top-of-the-range drugs and vitamin products in the Pudong economic zone in Shanghai, China. However, one of its main competitiors, Ciba-Geigy, already has 14 joint ventures in China.

Roche will set up five joint projects and invest some $230 million in Chinese operations. The first joint venture will be in the Zhangjiang high-technology park in the Pudong zone, where Roche will build what it describes as China's most modern drug production plant for $45.8 million in a joint venture with Shanghai Sunve Pharmaceutical.

Roche will have a 70% stake in the venture and will produce anticancer agents, antibiotics and heart disease therapies. The plant will mark the first phase of Roche's Chinese expansion.