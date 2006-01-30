Roche to start Ph I trial of MorphoSys Ab

Germany's MorphoSys AG says that its partner, Swiss drug major Roche, has filed all necessary applications to commence a European Phase I clinical trial with an antibody derived from its HuCAL platform to treat Alzheimer's disease. The agent targets abnormal build-ups of amyloid beta protein in cerebral tissue, which are typical of AD patients, and is intended to help remove them. The applications filing to commence clinical trials triggers a clinical milestone payment from Roche to MorphoSys. Further financial details were not disclosed. In preclinical tests, the fully-human antibody showed high-affinity binding to amyloid beta plaques and was able to bind specifically to amyloid plaques in human brain tissue samples taken from AD patients as well as dissolve aggregations of amyloid beta molecules in an in vitro assay.