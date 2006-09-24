Roche transfers daclizumab asthma rights back to PDL

USA-based PDL BioPharma says that Swiss drug major Roche has discontinued development of daclizumab in asthma, which both companies had been co-developing since 2004. The decision, following a portfolio review at Roche, has no effect on the companies' ongoing collaboration to co-develop daclizumab in transplant maintenance, and they both intend to proceed with planned Phase II studies for this indication during 2007.

As a result, PDL now holds exclusive development and commercial rights to daclizumab in asthma, which has shown potential based on an earlier Phase II clinical trial. In a separate collaboration, US drugmaker Biogen Idec and PDL are developing daclizumab in multiple sclerosis and indications other than transplant and respiratory diseases.

PDL is looking for a new partner to take Roche's place and plans to provide details regarding the impact of these changes, including the anticipated reduction in 2006 R&D expenses, during its third-quarter financial results conference call.