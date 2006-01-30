Roche/Trimeris extend anti-HIV drug pipeline

As part of their ongoing collaboration centered on fusion inhibitor anti-HIV drugs, Swiss drug major Roche and US drugmaker Trimeris have selected two next-generation fusion inhibitor peptides for co-development and progression into further preclinical studies.

The peptides, TR-291144 and TR-290999, first synthesized at Trimeris, are distinct compounds derived from HR2 sequences of HIV. In connection with this event, Trimeris will receive an undisclosed payment from Roche.

The agents are being developed with the specific goal of achieving durable suppression of HIV by increasing the potency of the molecules, guarding against resistance, as well as greater patient convenience via simpler administration, with a target of once-weekly dosing. In vitro data on peptides that are precursors to TR-291144 and TR-290999 demonstrates significant potency and a high genetic barrier to resistance, the firms noted.