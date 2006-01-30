Roche/Trimeris extend anti-HIV drug pipeline

As part of their ongoing collaboration centered on fusion inhibitor anti-HIV drugs, Swiss drug major Roche and US drugmaker Trimeris have selected two next-generation fusion inhibitor peptides for co-development and progression into further preclinical studies.
The peptides, TR-291144 and TR-290999, first synthesized at Trimeris, are distinct compounds derived from HR2 sequences of HIV. In connection with this event, Trimeris will receive an undisclosed payment from Roche.
The agents are being developed with the specific goal of achieving durable suppression of HIV by increasing the potency of the molecules, guarding against resistance, as well as greater patient convenience via simpler administration, with a target of once-weekly dosing. In vitro data on peptides that are precursors to TR-291144 and TR-290999 demonstrates significant potency and a high genetic barrier to resistance, the firms noted.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze