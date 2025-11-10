Roche voices concerns over Rohypnol abuse

- At a recent meeting with US Food and Drug Administration and National Institutes of Health officials, Roche voiced its concern over the abuse in the USA of its hypnotic drug Rohypnol (flunitrazepam). The company has never sought approval for the product in the USA, which is marketed primarily in Europe and Latin America, although there is significant abuse of the substance by teenagers in Texas where it is brought over the border from Mexico, according to the US Drug Enforcement Agency. Roche noted that growing concern over Rohypnol in Europe has led it to replace the 2mg prescribed dose form with a 1mg tablet.
