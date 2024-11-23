Roferon A Approved For HCV In UK

Roche Products has launched Roferon A (interferon alpha) in the UK for a new indication, the treatment of hepatitis C infection. The product was already available for several other indications, and becomes the first approved treatment for HCV in the UK.

Interferon is thought to be about 25% effective in effecting a cure in chronic HCV sufferers. It is estimated that six months' treatment with Roferon A would cost L1,500-L3,000 ($2,350-$4,700), depending on the dosage required.