Roferon-A Recommendation

- The US Food and Drug Administration's Biological Response Modifiers panel has recommended approval of Hoffmann-La Roche's Roferon-A (recombinant interferon alfa-2a) for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myelogenous leukemia. The first IFN therapy to be recommended for CML in the USA, Roferon-A has received orphan drug status as only 2,500 Americans are affected by the disease. The drug is already approved in 43 other countries for this indication.
