Rohto first-half results

- For the fiscal first half ended September 1995, Rohto announced sales of 12.7 billion yen ($1.2 billion), up 11.6%. Operating profits were 1.7 billion yen, 22.7% ahead, current profits were 1.9 billion yen, up 21.4% and net profits rose 52.1% to 978 million yen. The strong performance was attributed to steady sales of eye lotions, and a gastrointestinal agent. The firm says that it is entering the contact lens market, and forecasts turnover of 10 billion yen by the end of the fiscal year from this business. Group turnover for the year is expected to be 26.5 billion yen, operating profits 2.8 billion yen, current profits 3.1 billion yen, net profits 1.6 billion yen and earnings per share 30.30 yen.