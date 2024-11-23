Role For Didanosine In Toxoplasmosis?

Role For DidanosineIn Toxoplasmosis?

Researchers at the Claude Bernard University in France have reported that Bristol-Myers Squibb's Videx (didanosine) may be effective in the treatment of toxoplasmosis. The study is published in the July issue of Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy.

In animal studies, didanosine was found to significantly reduce the number of Toxoplasma gondii in the brain tissue, reports Reuters, and further did not spark any inflammatory reaction.