Romania Raises MoH Budget

- The Romanian government is to raise the Ministry of Health's budget by1,060 billion lei ($152.3 million), which will mean the health service receiving the equivalent of 3.5% of Gross Domestic Product instead of the previous 2.7%, reports the Mediafax news agency. Of the extra funding, 464 billion lei will be used directly by the Ministry and 600 billion lei will be distributed to local health budgets.
