Romania's Antibiotice gets $15M govt credit

Romanian drugmaker Antibiotice has received a $15 million governmentcredit, which will go towards the revamping of the group's production facilities, reports the local newspaper Bursa.

The company is currently in the throes of privatization, with 53% of its shares to be made available, and several firms have expressed interest, says Bursa, including APPM of Switzerland, Israel's Rekah, Germany's Savanit, Timchem of Romania and India's Torrent.