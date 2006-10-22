Romania's pharmaceutical market worth around 1.13 billion euros in 2006

Romania is set for European Union accession next year, although it will be monitored closely on remaining areas of concern, so this is a timely opportunity to look at the country's drug industry.

The Romanian pharmaceutical market reached a value of 1.13 billion euros ($1.42 billion) in the 12 months ended in March 2006, according to the market research company Cegedim. This figure is only 4% higher than the previous 12 months average ending in December 2005, but this is mainly due to the cyclical slowdown in sales in the first quarter of each year after historically strong sales in the last quarter of the previous year.

For the first quarter of this year only, the market amounted to 302.0 million euros, a figure which is lower than the one corresponding to the previous quarter (310.0 million euros), but 16% higher than in the first quarter of 2005, during which sales stood at 259 million euros. Pharmacies accounted for some 85% of overall pharmaceutical sales, with the hospitals for the remainder. Average drug sales in the first quarter of 2006 through the two market segments exhibited contrasting variations as the increase in the retail sector - 16.4% was partly offset by the 2.2% decrease in the hospital arena. On the retail side, sales of over-the-counter drugs represented 16% of the overall sales whereas turnover of prescription-only drugs accounted for the remaining 84%.