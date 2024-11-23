Romanian Drug Price Analysis

Romania's Ministry of Industry and Trade says the government willconduct a study to determine if government-controlled drug prices should be changed, reports Mediafax. The study will last several months.
- In the Czech Republic, state payments to health insurance companies rose 22.3% in the first two months of 1997 compared to January-February 1996, due to changes in the ways insurers are paid for medical treatment, reports CTK Business News.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze