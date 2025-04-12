Romanian pharma trade news

Romania's National Statistics Commission reports that domestic retailsales of pharmaceuticals and health care products rose substantially during the first nine months of 1998 over the like, year-earlier period, and that drug imports in the first 10 months were up 71% year-on-year on 1997, notes Mediafax.

The NSC expects national production of drugs and chemicals in the fourth quarter to be higher than in the third quarter, and that the rise in unsold stocks of these products will halt in the quarter, says Rompres. The retail price of health care in Romania in October was 3.6% higher than in September.