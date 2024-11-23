ROSS PEROT OFFER

Republicans in the USA have accepted an offer from former presidential candidate Ross Perot of at least $1 million to produce a nationally televised program to critique the Clinton's health care plan. It would be one hour or longer in prime time and its content would be determined by the Republicans, but Mr Perot might appear in it. This would show that Mr Perot is still a political force and it might bring back some Republicans who voted for him.
