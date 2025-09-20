Rosy Outlook Forecast For France's Genset

Genset of France is one of the world's leading companies in gene mappingand sequencing, which together with its bioinformatics technology enables it to capitalize in three key business areas: gene discovery, pharmacogenomics and gene libraries. This is the view of analysts Jane Henderson, Mark Tracey and John Murphy at Goldman Sachs, who have just initiated coverage of the company.
The company's technology is at a stage where the pace at which deals are signed is expected to accelerate, the analysts say, noting that to date, it has signed two gene discovery programs (with Johnson & Johnson and Synthelabo), a joint venture with Ceres in plant genomics and a far-reaching alliance with Abbott Labs in pharmacogenomics. They estimate that these transactions alone are worth 1.8 billion French francs ($301 million) or 250 francs per share. Genset reported revenues of 38 million francs for the second quarter of 1998 (Marketletter August 3).
Distinguishing Feature The feature which distinguishes Genset's technology is the ability to conduct gene discovery programs without the need for familial studies. Accordingly, the analysts note, Genset's technology can be deployed beyond inherited to spontaneous mutations and polygenic diseases. It is developing a high-density map of the human genome incorporating 60,000 markers.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze