Rosy Outlook Forecast For France's Genset

Genset of France is one of the world's leading companies in gene mappingand sequencing, which together with its bioinformatics technology enables it to capitalize in three key business areas: gene discovery, pharmacogenomics and gene libraries. This is the view of analysts Jane Henderson, Mark Tracey and John Murphy at Goldman Sachs, who have just initiated coverage of the company.

The company's technology is at a stage where the pace at which deals are signed is expected to accelerate, the analysts say, noting that to date, it has signed two gene discovery programs (with Johnson & Johnson and Synthelabo), a joint venture with Ceres in plant genomics and a far-reaching alliance with Abbott Labs in pharmacogenomics. They estimate that these transactions alone are worth 1.8 billion French francs ($301 million) or 250 francs per share. Genset reported revenues of 38 million francs for the second quarter of 1998 (Marketletter August 3).

Distinguishing Feature The feature which distinguishes Genset's technology is the ability to conduct gene discovery programs without the need for familial studies. Accordingly, the analysts note, Genset's technology can be deployed beyond inherited to spontaneous mutations and polygenic diseases. It is developing a high-density map of the human genome incorporating 60,000 markers.