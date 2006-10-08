RotaTeq demo program in Venezuela

For a three-month period, Sanofi Pasteur MSD's RotaTeq (rotavirus vaccine) will be given free of charge to all infants born in Nicaragua to prevent pediatric rotavirus gastroenteritis. In addition, joint venture partner Merck & Co will provide technical assistance at no cost for the duration of the program. At the end of this demonstration program, to which $75.0 million has been committed, RotaTeq will be made available to the Nicaragua government at prices dramatically below those in the west.