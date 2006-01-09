RotaTeq prevents 98% of severe rotavirus gastroenteritis

RotaTeq (oral, rotavirus vaccine, live, pentavalent (G1, G2, G3, G4 and P1[8]), Sanofi Pasteur MSD's rotavirus vaccine in development, prevented 98% of severe rotavirus gastroenteritis and 74% of RG of any severity due to the rotavirus serotypes G1, G2, G3 and G4. Related hospitalization and accident and emergency department visits were reduced 95.8% and 93.7%, respectively. Additionally, hospitalization and accident and emergency department visits related to the rotavirus serotype G9 was cut 100%.

The active surveillance showed no increased risk of intussusception compared to placebo, and the vaccine was generally well-tolerated. These are the key results of the large scale Phase III Rotavirus Efficacy and Safety Study (REST) with nearly 70,000 infants published in the current issue of the New England Journal of Medicine.

The rotavirus serotypes G1, G2, G3 and G4, most often found, in conjunction with P1 cause the majority of rotavirus disease worldwide, and are responsible for more than 90% of rotavirus infections in Europe. RotaTeq has been developed to provide direct protection against these G-serotypes as well as against other G-serotypes containing P1[8] including G9. As a result RotaTeq is a pentavalent rotavirus vaccine containing the five rotavirus serotypes G1, G2, G3, G4 and P1.