Rotta Research In Deal With Sanofi

Rotta Research, an Italian firm producing treatments for conditions linked to the menopause, has signed an agreement with Sanofi of France for the commercialization of new molecules worldwide.
Speculation by Paris-based analysts had suggested a tie-up between Sanofi and Eli Lilly, but the French firm appears to have found a suitable partner for its development of menopause products and osteoporosis drugs in Rotta.
The Italian firm was established in 1961 by Luigi Rovati and in recent years it has launched a series of menopause products, mainly in Italy. It employs 700 people and has commercial networks in only three or four European countries.
