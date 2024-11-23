Roussel Uclaf 1st-Qtr Net Income Up 22.3%

On a comparable structure (consolidating Marion Merrell Dow's turnover in France and Latin American but excluding divestments), Roussel Uclaf reports a 4% rise in sales to 4.37 billion French francs ($852.5 million) for first-quarter 1996, with (comparable) net income up 22.3% at 252 million francs (excluding exceptional items). Net income was 607 million francs.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze