ROUSSEL UCLAF EXPECTS RISES IN 1993

Hoechst's French drug-making subsidiary in France, Roussel Uclaf, estimates that operating profits in 1993 will have risen 22% to 989 million French francs ($169.2 million), in terms of comparable company structures and discounting costs of the restructuring process still underway. Sales are expected to have increased 5% to 15.6 billion francs.
These provisional figures were announced by Roussel Uclaf's retiring president, Edouard Sakiz. He will become president of the company's supervisory council and will be replaced in his present post by Ernst-Gunter Hafting. Links between the French company and Hoechst have been strengthened through the reorganization and Roussel will in future focus on pharmaceuticals, insecticides, and fine chemical production, including raw materials for drugs.
Roussel Uclaf has absorbed additional pharmaceutical activities worth 1.5 billion francs through the absorption of Laboratoires Hoechst in France, and 50% of the Hoechst subsidiary Albert Roussel Pharma (Marketletters passim).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze