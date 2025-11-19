ROUSSEL UCLAF EXPECTS RISES IN 1993

Hoechst's French drug-making subsidiary in France, Roussel Uclaf, estimates that operating profits in 1993 will have risen 22% to 989 million French francs ($169.2 million), in terms of comparable company structures and discounting costs of the restructuring process still underway. Sales are expected to have increased 5% to 15.6 billion francs.

These provisional figures were announced by Roussel Uclaf's retiring president, Edouard Sakiz. He will become president of the company's supervisory council and will be replaced in his present post by Ernst-Gunter Hafting. Links between the French company and Hoechst have been strengthened through the reorganization and Roussel will in future focus on pharmaceuticals, insecticides, and fine chemical production, including raw materials for drugs.

Roussel Uclaf has absorbed additional pharmaceutical activities worth 1.5 billion francs through the absorption of Laboratoires Hoechst in France, and 50% of the Hoechst subsidiary Albert Roussel Pharma (Marketletters passim).