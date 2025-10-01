Wednesday 1 October 2025

Roussel Uclaf Feels Currency Effects In 1995

26 February 1996

Provisional consolidated results for 1995 from Roussel Uclaf reveal that the firm's net income fell 44.1% to just over 1 billion French francs ($197 million). Net income in 1995 was affected by two exceptional items, according to RU. Firstly, 1994 income included a net gain of more than 600 million francs related to the sale of a real estate complex located in Paris. In 1995, net capital gains on the sales of assets amounted to 140 million francs.

The second item is net charges for restructuring set aside in 1995 as part of the rationalization program and the setting up of the Hoechst Marion Roussel organization, which amounted to 446 million francs. If restated for exceptional items, net income increased 7% on a comparable basis to 1.3 billion francs.

RU added that 100 million francs was put aside to cover the exceptional contribution imposed by the French government on the pharmaceutical industry to reduce the national health insurance deficit.

