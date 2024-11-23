RP-R Spin-Off?

Rhone-Poulenc has recently joined the list of companies rumored to be spinning off their drugs businesses. An article in Business Week suggested that the French firm may sell off its 68% stake in its health care unit Rhone-Poulenc Rorer. However, a spokesperson for Rhone-Poulenc said the firm is committed to R-PR.
