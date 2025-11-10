RP5679 Phase II Trial

- A Phase II clinical trial of RP5679, conducted at the Japanese National Cancer Center, demonstrated that the agent was effective in 32 out of 72 cancer patients when administered for one hour four times a week at intervals of three weeks. The efficacy rates were 63.9% for lymph node metastasis, 50% for liver metastasis and 39.1% for lung metastasis. The study found 80% of patients suffered from at least grade three leukopenia.
