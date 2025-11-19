RPM On Medicines To Be Reviewed By UK's OFT

Resale Price Maintenance on medicines in the UK is to be the subject of a review by the Office of Fair Trading. Drugs and books were the only goods exempted from the general ban on RPM in 1970, and that on books has effectively been broken down in recent weeks by booksellers.

OFT director general John Bridgeman said that in 1970 the court had granted an exemption to protect small dispensing chemists from price competition in the over-the-counter medicines sector, and he will review developments since then to see whether such protection is still in the public interest.

The Proprietary Association of Great Britain, which represents OTC drugmakers and the L1.3 billion ($2.05 billion) non-prescription sector, argues strongly against the dropping of RPM, saying that the 1970 case for helping neighborhood pharmacists to continue to provide local health care services, including the sale of OTC medicines, is as relevant today as it was in 1970. It also contends that RPM on drugs is not price fixing, and that price competition already exists.