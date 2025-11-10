RU-486 Licensing Plans

Germany's Hoechst has said that it is ready to license affiliate Roussel Uclaf's controversial abortion pill mifepristone (RU 486) free of charge to an interested, non-commercial family planning organization. According to European Chemical News, Hoechst managing board member in charge of pharmaceuticals, Karl Seifert, has said that the marketing of mifepristone requires too much administration, as it can only be administered under difficult ethical and legal conditions.
