Rumors that Mayne will float on the LSE

With strong sales, a new product range and efficient facilities in Victoria, Australian drugmaker Mayne Pharma has raised its initial 2006 earnings forecast before interest and tax 10% to between A$118.0 million ($90.9 million) and A$121.0 million, said the firm's chief executive, Thierry Soursac. He later went on to add that drugs in its pipeline for 2007 will compliment star drugs like the anticancer drug paclitaxel. 75% of the company's earnings come from its oncology business. Also, industry rumors reported by the Marketletter's correspondent suggest that Mayne is planning a L700.0 million ($1.33 billion) listing on the London Stock Exchange, while maintaing its local presence.