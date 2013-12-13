Rush Bill HR 3709 would curb drug patent settlement agreements, says HP&M lawyer

The US Congress has been silent on new legislation addressing drug patent settlement agreements (aka “reverse payment agreements” or “pay-for-delay agreements”) since the US Supreme Court issued its June 2013 opinion in Federal Trade Commission versus Actavis 570 (The Pharma Letter June 18), notes Kurt Karst, writing on the Hyman, Phelps & McNamara FDA Law Blog.
The Court declined to hold that reverse payment settlement agreements are presumptively unlawful, and that “Courts reviewing such agreements should proceed by applying the ‘rule of reason,’ rather than under a ‘quick look’ approach.”
Notwithstanding the Court’s holding on the appropriate test to apply to drug patent settlement agreements, however, the Court also held that the FTC should have been given the opportunity to prove its antitrust claims and that the exclusionary potential of a patent does not immunize a drug patent settlement agreement from antitrust attack, said Mr Karst, noting that the case in now progressing as reported by Law360.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze