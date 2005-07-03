Russia/China-invested drugs plant

Russian pharmaceutical producer Biotech and the Chinese corporation Tonghua Dongbao have signed an agreement to construct a plant producing insulin in Penza, Russia, according to the Interfax news agency. Investment in the facility, which will be equipped with German-made production technologies, is expected to total $20.0 million. The plant will have an annual capacity of 12 million bottles of insulin, which is equivalent to 30% of Russia's yearly demand. It is expected to be operating at full capacity by the start of 2007, with partial production possibly by the end of this year.
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