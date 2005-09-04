Russia planning to mandate generic Rxing

In Russia, the state Duma (parliament) is shortly expected to pass new legislation which will prohibit the practise of prescribing medicines by their brand names. The bill passed its first reading in July, and its final approval is forecast to be one of the Duma's first actions after it resumes following the summer recess.
Most medicines in Russia are paid for by consumers out of their own pockets, and supporters of the measure say that it will give patients freedom to choose from a range of brand-name, branded and non-branded generic products, according to a report in the Moscow Times. Purchasers will also no longer be misled by advertising; currently, traditional medicines are frequently advertised under brand names, in order to give them the appearance of innovative products, the bill's promoters add.
However, those who oppose it (including the Association of International Pharmaceutical Manufacturers, the group represent multinational pharmaceutical companies, which account for 80% of all medicines sold in Russia) warn of the dangers which would be presented by physicians' lack of familiarity with generic drug names and the country's poor level of manufacturing quality controls. In addition, the AIPM claims that a prohibition on brand names would constitute a violation of the World Trade Organization regulations protecting trade marks.
