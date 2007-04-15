Russia's GOST R signs standards MOU with ASTM International

Russia's Federal Agency on Technical Regulating and Metrology (GOST R) has signed a memorandum of understanding with ASTM International in Moscow.

The MOU aims to "remove technical barriers in economic and trade relations, create greater efficiency in the development of standards, deliver greater quality products, provide environmental and labor safety, and recognize the mutual benefits to be derived from cooperation in the field of standardization."

James Thomas, the ASTM International president, said: "with Russia's aim to join the World Trade Organization in 2008, the MOU is a timely initiative that will foster much greater cooperation between Russia and ASTM International in the development of international standards." The group develops international standards by utilizing the principles of the World Trade Organization's Technical Barriers to Trade Agreement. Russia joins 47 other countries that have also signed MOUs with ASTM International, providing the country with access to 12,000 standards, an important source of technological know-how.