Russia seeks further HIV/AIDS Rx price cuts

Russia aims to cut the costs of treating HIV/AIDS patients around 86%, Health Minister Mikhail Zurabov has said in Moscow, reports the RIA Novosti news agency.
In the last few years, price-cutting agreements with leading drugmakers have cut the annual cost to Russia of treating each patient from over $10,000 to $3,000, and the Health Ministry plans to further reduce this to $1,400-$1,700, he said.
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