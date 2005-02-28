Wednesday 19 November 2025

Russia to widen Rx list for welfare recipients

28 February 2005

By March 8, Russia's Ministry for Health and Social Development plans to have drafted a new, enlarged list of drugs which are prescribable to benefit recipients and for it to be approved by the end of the month, Deputy Minister Vladimir Starodubov has told a hearing of the State Duma (parliament).

The list currently contains over 300 medicines, and most Russian regions have been calling for its enlargement, he said. In particular, it is said to be lacking in anticonvulsants and treatments for mental illnesses and bronchial asthma. The official also warned that drug companies which fail to supply sufficient quantities of medicines for benefit recipients would be removed from the system.

The hearing was held by the Federal Council committee on science, culture, education, health care and ecology, which urged the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade to prevent delays in the issuing of licenses for imported drugs used by welfare recipients. The panel's deputy head, Boris Shpigel, also said it was hoped that, by the spring, an amendment to the Law on Medicines would be approved which would halt the import of drugs through off-shore companies.

