Russia: world pharma trade

Russia imported pharmaceuticals worth $1 million from Hungary inSeptember 1998, down from $10 million in September 1997, says the Ministry of Economy, reported by RIA Novosti.
- Poland's Deputy Prime Economy Minister, Bernard Blaszczyk, says Russia's allocation of $1 billion for drug imports provides enormous opportunities for Polish firms, reports the PAP news agency. Polish drugs have always sold well in Russia, but their turnover has fallen sharply this year due to the Russia's economic crisis.
- A business delegation from St Petersburg has this month signed cooperation agreements with drug companies in India, reports RIA Novosti. St Petersburg companies will buy Indian drugs, and production plants will be set up in the Russian city with the cooperation of two or three Indian firms.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze