Russia: world pharma trade

Russia imported pharmaceuticals worth $1 million from Hungary inSeptember 1998, down from $10 million in September 1997, says the Ministry of Economy, reported by RIA Novosti.

- Poland's Deputy Prime Economy Minister, Bernard Blaszczyk, says Russia's allocation of $1 billion for drug imports provides enormous opportunities for Polish firms, reports the PAP news agency. Polish drugs have always sold well in Russia, but their turnover has fallen sharply this year due to the Russia's economic crisis.

- A business delegation from St Petersburg has this month signed cooperation agreements with drug companies in India, reports RIA Novosti. St Petersburg companies will buy Indian drugs, and production plants will be set up in the Russian city with the cooperation of two or three Indian firms.