Saturday 9 August 2025

Russia: world pharma trade

22 December 1998

Russia imported pharmaceuticals worth $1 million from Hungary inSeptember 1998, down from $10 million in September 1997, says the Ministry of Economy, reported by RIA Novosti.

- Poland's Deputy Prime Economy Minister, Bernard Blaszczyk, says Russia's allocation of $1 billion for drug imports provides enormous opportunities for Polish firms, reports the PAP news agency. Polish drugs have always sold well in Russia, but their turnover has fallen sharply this year due to the Russia's economic crisis.

- A business delegation from St Petersburg has this month signed cooperation agreements with drug companies in India, reports RIA Novosti. St Petersburg companies will buy Indian drugs, and production plants will be set up in the Russian city with the cooperation of two or three Indian firms.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Iovance Bio updates on Amtagvi
Biotechnology
Iovance Bio updates on Amtagvi
8 August 2025
Biotechnology
Shareholders strongly echo Gilead’s successful quarter claims
8 August 2025
Generics
India’s pharma surge through generic drug boom
8 August 2025
Pharmaceutical
AbbVie’s upadacitinib holds potential to cement dominant place in alopecia areata
8 August 2025
Biotechnology
T-cell engagers poised to reshape cancer immunotherapy market
8 August 2025
Biotechnology
GSK wins $370 million in settlement with BioNTech
8 August 2025
Pharmaceutical
Boehringer’s CT-155 meets primary endpoint in schizophrenia
8 August 2025

Company Spotlight

Nanoscope Therapeutics
A clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene therapies for retinal degenerative diseases.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze