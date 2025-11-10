Russian Co Seeks Funds

A new Russian pharmaceutical company, Nearmedic, which is affiliated to a respected scientific institute, is looking for funding and is willing to sell around $3 million worth of shares to foreign investors. London-based broker Ice Securities is arranging the share issue. Nearmedic plans to use the proceeds of the placement to fund growth of its business, which is in the manufacture and sales of vaccines and diagnostic kits.
