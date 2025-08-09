Russian Drug Import Law Postponed

Russia's State Customs Committee has announced that implementation of aregulation for the mandatory licensing of pharmaceutical importers has been postponed until December 1. The regulation, part of new legislation covering medicines adopted by the State Duma in June, was to have come into effect September 26.
The law establishes new regulations for documentation of pharmaceutical imports and exports, licenses for their trade and certificates for medicines' quality and for their registration in Russia. However, because of the country's economic crisis and personnel changes within the cabinet, the old law is to continue to December 1, at the request of the Ministry of Health, with the intention of ensuring uninterrupted supplies of medicines to pharmacies and hospitals.
The Ministry of Foreign Trade will continue to issue pharmaceutical import licenses, with the approval of the Health Ministry.
