Russian OTC Market Roundtable Meeting

Russian health officials have told the pharmaceutical industry thatwhile a prescription drug list in their country may not be realistic soon, it would be possible to move toward an over-the-counter products list which included generic rather than brand names.
Such a list could be developed in the relatively near future, the officials told a roundtable meeting held last month in Moscow, sponsored by the Association of International Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and the European Propriety Medicines Manufacturers Association.
